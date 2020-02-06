Who goes to TS’ upper house?

3 MLC posts to be vacant in August

All are under Governor’s quota

One more post is for Local Bodies

Many aspirants are in the ruling party

Kerala IG Laxman may have a chance!

Karne Prabhakar gets chance again

Doubt for Nayini Narsimha Reddy

Many aspirants exist in the ruling party TRS for 4 posts of Members of Legislative Council (MLC), which will be vacant in August this year. Three MLC posts to be vacant are under the Governor’s quota and the remaining one is Nizamabad Local Bodies’ quota.

In Nizamabad, Mr. Bhupathi Reddy was elected from TRS earlier and his term had to complete by January 4, 2022 but, he left the party and joined in Congress followed by getting disqualification for the MLC post. Here, the Central Election Commission will announce by-poll and the notification is yet to be released. Sources from the ruling party told TELUGU 360 that the high command had already decided to give a chance to locals in Nizamabad for the vacant post and one among two leaders – Former speaker Mr. K.R.Suresh Reddy and former minister Mr. Mandava Venkateswara Rao—may get a chance. Besides them, three more leaders are expecting the post including Mr. Arikela Narsa Reddy, Mr. Eega Ganga Reddy and Mr. Mujeebuddin.

For the three posts under the Governor’s quota following retirement of Mr. Nayini Narsimha Reddy, Mr. Sabavat Ramulu Naik and Mr. Karne Prabhakar, many leaders desire to get a chance. Sources said that Mr. Karne Prabhakar may get back his seat and there were no chances to Mr.Naini as he frequently criticises the government. “But, Naini may be sent to Rajya Sabha in the view of few equations including handing over charges of CM to Mr. KTR by Mr. KCR. For the remaining one post, former Assembly Speaker Mr. Madhusudanachari and Mr. Jupally Krishna Rao are waiting for a chance. There are few more names for this post including R. Satyanarayana, Gyadari Balamallu, Ravula Sravan Kumar Reddy, Mandati Ramesh Reddy and others” the sources said.

Besides these names, sources said, “Senior IPS officer of Kerala cadre and Inspector General of Police Mr. Guguloth Laxman may get a chance as he had announced the same with popular Kerala periodical Malayalam Manorama. He announced that he may get a chance in TS cabinet as IT minister. Mr. Laxman is son-in-law of former DG of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Mr. D.T.Naik.”