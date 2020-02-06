Will Centre re-notify for AP Capital shifting?

From the beginning, the Modi government is refusing to be drawn into the controversy surrounding Jagan Reddy Circar’s 3 Capitals plan. But now, the BJP is clearly under constitutional obligations to decide whether to give green signal or not to the AP Capital shifting. BJP strategist GVL Narasimha Rao has unconsciously announced that the Modi Circar will automatically notify the 3 Capitals plan as part of honouring the Centre-State relations.

On the other hand, RSS ideologues like Rathan Sarda asked whether the BJP government at the Centre would like to simply watch while Jagan Reddy’s arbitrary policies are crippling Andhra Pradesh. They are asking how GVL can make two mutually contradictory statements simultaneously. While saying that the Centre cannot interfere on AP Capital, GVL said that however the process would require the Union Government to re-notify 3 Capitals plan once again.

Pro-Amaravati agitators are now demanding that Modi government should use its discretion here to interfere and not re-notify AP Capital on the plea that Amaravati was already notified in 2015 itself. The big question is whether the BJP leaders are still hoping to take advantage of the political crisis in AP. Or, will Modi-Shah realise the immediate need to save Amaravati, thereby to save AP?