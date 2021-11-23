Who is behind “Independents” in Telangana MLC polls?

The upcoming MLC elections on December 10 for 12 seats under local bodies quota in Telangana have put the ruling TRS in a fix.

The last date to file nominations ended on Tuesday (today).

As many as 96 candidates filed nominations on the last day. Of this, only 12 are TRS candidates and 2 are Congress candidates. The BJP did

not field a single candidate.

But 82 candidates filed nominations as ‘Independents” raising speculations about who is behind such a huge number of independent

candidates.

TRS suspects BJP’s role in fielding so many independent candidates to damage the prospects of TRS.

TRS suspects that BJP which did not field a single candidate is fighting elections against TRS indirectly by fielding independent

candidates.

The BJP doesn’t have required majority in local bodies to fight these elections directly.

But it is reportedly aiding independent candidates to defeat TRS.

The BJP wants to deliver another blow to TRS in MLC polls through indepedent candidates.

The BJP’s graph in Telangana is rising after it defeated TRS in recent Huzurabad Assembly bypoll and it wants to maintain this tempo even in MLC polls via independents.