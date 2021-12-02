On Wednesday, Telangana CM KCR had a set of unusual guests. The guests, all young and hep, walked with their shining laptop bangs and swanky mobiles into Pragathi Bhavan and held a longish meeting with KCR. This seemingly innocuous meet has set off a flurry of speculations in the political circles. The reason? The team is from I PAC, the team that poll wizard Prashant Kishore runs and KCR needs them badly as he is suffering reverses galore.

The meeting was focused on the welfare and developmental measures that KCR is putting in place and also the decisions that the government is taking. The IPAC members have suggested surveys to assess the mood of the voters in the state. This meeting assumes importance as the state is just about 18 months away from the next assembly elections.

KCR, who is said to be worried about the waning popularity of his government, wants to understand the reasons for his failures. It is increasingly becoming clear that the anti-incumbency is picking pace. The government decisions are being roundly criticised and its policies questioned. He is also finding that the TRS is facing trouble from both within and outside. He also wants to know the impact of Eatala Rajender joining the BJP.

In fact, some time ago, KTR had a meeting with Prashant Kishore. This meeting came up at the same time when PK was holding his high profile meetings with Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra. Since then, there are rumours that the TRS might requisition his services. Interestingly, YS Sharmila is now being advised and assisted by Priya, a PK team member. Will PK himself advise KCR? Sources say that as of now the government only wants the survey support from Team PK. Further services would be decided based on the need, say sources.