Why is Chandrababu trying to do what Jagan has done?

While Chandrababu was in power in alliance with the BJP during the 2014-2019 period, YSRCP supremo Jagan tried every trick in the trade to drive a wedge between the two parties. It raised the issue of special status to AP and forced the TDP to walk into his trap. As a result, the BJP-TDP alliance broke up and Jagan managed to defeat the TDP hands down. Is Chandrababu planning to do the same thing now?

In fact, Jagan enjoys the best of relations with the Centre and especially the Modi-Shah combine. So, Jagan is working in a safe zone. Chandrababu is now said to be planning to employ the same trick. Unfortunately for Chandrababu, any issue he is raking up is having a very short shelf life. Within a week, the issue is dying down. Even the recent abuse of Bhuvaneswari on the floor of the house too is unable to whip up sentiment in AP.

Hence, Chandrababu is believed to be planning another tour. This time, he wants to ensure that he secures the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the winter session of Parliament is on, Modi is sure to be present in Delhi. So, seeking appointment should not be a problem.

Hence, he is likely to go to Delhi and has reportedly asked his MPs to secure the appointment of both Modi and Shah. By meeting Modi and Shah, he can win a major perception battle and weaken the YSRCP. He is of the opinion that an alliance with the BJP alone can save the TDP in 2024. Hence he is said to be planning to woo the top leaders of the BJP into an electoral alliance.