Update on Mahesh Babu’s episode in MEK

The first season of NTR’s tv show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is coming to an end soon. Several celebrities graced the show and Superstar Mahesh Babu shot for the episode of EMK recently. The audience and fans have been eagerly waiting for the episode after the short teaser created enough buzz. The episode of Mahesh Babu in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will be aired on December 5th at 8:30 PM on Gemini TV. NTR is done with the shoot of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and is on a break.

He will kick-start the promotional activities of RRR from this month and the film is announced for January 7th, 2022 release. Mahesh Babu is busy with the shoot of Sakraru Vaari Paata in the direction of Parasuram. The movie is announced for April 1st 2022 release. He will soon start the shoot of Trivikram’s film which was announced some time ago.