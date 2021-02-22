Why is Megastar relying on Remakes?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been an undisputed king of Telugu cinema. After a long break, Chiranjeevi made his comeback with Khaidi No 150 and the response has been unanimous. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for an out-and-out mass entertainer Acharya that is directed by Koratala Siva. Mega fans are all excited about the project and Ram Charan’s presence brings an extra mileage for the film. But the lineup of Megastar left hardcore Mega fans in deep shock. Chiranjeevi voted for the Lucifer remake which will roll soon. Lucifer is a political drama and the film featuring Mohanlal was dubbed into Telugu and it also had a theatrical release.

Soon, Chiranjeevi also announced Vedhalam remake in the direction of Meher Ramesh. Both these projects will be completed in quick schedules and will release this year. There are strong speculations that Chiranjeevi recently voted for the remake of Ajith’s yesteryear super hit film Yennai Arindhaal. Remakes are a safe bet for any actor. But Chiranjeevi picking up remakes is leaving many in surprise as he has enough potential. If Megastar continues to sign remakes, all the writers and filmmakers who consider Chiranjeevi for original scripts will stage hunt for other choices.

Chiranjeevi also listened to a series of scripts in the recent months but none of them impressed the veteran actor. This may be the reason for Megastar to pickup remakes and proves his box-office stamina.