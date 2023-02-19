Why is Pawan accused of money in politics?

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is accused of taking money from other political parties. It was first the ruling YSR Congress which made allegations of money against Pawan Kalyan. The YSR Congress leaders have even branded him as the package star.

Pawan Kalyan reacted strongly to these comments a couple of weeks ago and warned them that he would slap them with his footwear, if they call him package star once again. But the YSR Congress leaders continue to call him a package star. They also call him the foster son of Chandrababu Naidu.

On Sunday, a vernacular daily came up with an analytical story that Pawan Kalyan was offered anything around Rs 1000 crore by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking alliance with Jana Sena.

The offer of Rs 1000 crore was a strategic plan by KCR to distance Pawan Kalyan from TDP and help Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. The second strategy was to have the Kapu votes help the BRS in Telangana.

The vernacular daily built up the story saying that KCR had sent his emissaries to Pawan Kalyan with the offer and is waiting for the Jana Sena chief’s response.

What is more interesting is that the vernacular daily supports TDP in Andhra Pradesh and the story had some political interests as well.

The big question is whether the vernacular daily planned the story with an intention to tie up its hands from moving away from the TDP or to expose money connection with Pawan Kalyan!

It is said that Pawan Kalyan is trying to form an alliance with the TDP for the next election and is demanding lions share in seats and some money in return from the TDP.

Will Pawan remain silent to this story too or react as he did so with the YSR Congress leaders for calling him package star, is the big question now.