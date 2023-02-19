NTR30 and NBK108 postponed

39 years old Taraka Ratna passed away yesterday. Balakrishna was with Taraka Ratna full-time when he was undergoing the treatment. This was a very tough time for the Nandamuri family. For this reason, the much-awaited launch of NTR’s film in Koratala Siva direction will be postponed for a few more days now. Earlier the pooja ceremony was scheduled to take place on February 24th.

This week Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi’s NBK108 shooting was scheduled and now this shoot also will be postponed for a week. Kajal Aggarwal is the lead actress and Thaman is the music composer. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are bankrolling the project. The film is on Telangana background. Most likely by March first week, everything will be settled.