Why Jagan in a hurry to finish ZPTC, MPTC polls?

Only six days are left for completing the parishad elections in AP. Amid this, State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar is going on leave. This is expected to cause further delay in the poll process. Whereas, the YCP Government has been asking the officials to make sure that the MPTC, ZPTC elections are completed as early as possible. It is using the second wave of Coronavirus as the reason to finish the polls early.

Once again, CM Jagan Reddy is talking about the second threat from the virus. He has even ordered the officials to approach the Governor and the High Court for facilitating early completion of the polls. The CM has also expressed concern over hurdles being caused in the virus vaccination process if the election is delayed further. Also, if red zones and containment zones come into effect again, the voters will not be able to cast their votes freely.

Last year also, CM was in a great hurry to finish off all the local body and civic elections. At that time, the Government gave indications of somehow shifting Executive Capital infrastructure to Vizag. Now, the panchayat and civic body elections are over. Only the MPTC, ZPTC polls are pending.

From the beginning, the Jagan regime has been rushing through the local body polls in order to show its victories as a public approval for shifting Capital. Zilla Parishads play a crucial role in this. Now, another game has begun to get the elections completed whether Ramesh Kumar is on leave or not.