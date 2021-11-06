Why KCR is not coming out of farmhouse since Oct 25?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has been confined to his farmhouse in Erravelli located in the outskirts of Hyderabad for the last two weeks.

KCR did not make public appearance since October 25.

The last time KCR was seen either in public or in media was on October 25. KCR attended TRS plenary held at Hitex Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on October 25.

KCR left to his farmhouse straight from plenary on October 25.

KCR reviewed Huzurabad byelection polling on October 30 and counting on November 2. KCR was supposed to return to Pragathi Bhavan on November 3.

But still, KCR remains confined to his farmhouse although it is November 6 today, nearly two weeks.

KCR is reportedly very upset at TRS losing to BJP’s Etela Rajender in bypoll on November 2.

KCR feels that more than TRS, it was his defeat personally in the hands of Etela and he was reportedly unable to digest this fact.

For this reason, he is confined to his farmhouse even after bypoll result as he wants to be alone for a few more days till he recovers from the defeat.

He directed his security personnel not to allow anyone to meet him, neither ministers nor MLAs, MLCs, MPs or any other leaders.

With KCR not seen anywhere since October 25, TRS leaders and cadre are worried over what could be the impact of Huzurabad bypoll on KCR.