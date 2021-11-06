Dharmana proposes, but Jagan disposes?

YSRCP senior and north Andhra strongman Dharmana Prasada Rao’s biggest disappointment is that he has not been made a minister. Known for his erudite speeches and his analytical approach, Dharamana was a minister even during the Nedurumalli Janardhan’s time. He had also served as a minister under Vijayabhaskar Reddy. He was YSR’s favourite and YSR gave him key departments when he was the Chief Minister.

But for some strange reasons, Jagan did not make him a minister. His elder brother Dharmana Krishna Das was made the minister. Dharmana Prasada Rao was deeply upset, but there was a consolation that his brother was recognised. Since then, he has been keeping a low profile in the party.

With YS Jagan preparing to reshuffle his cabinet, Dharmana is now hoping that he would be made a minister He felt that Krishna Das would be replaced and he would get the ministry. But, Jagan seems to have other ideas about Dharmana Prasada Rao. He wants to use Dharmana to strengthen the party organisation in the North Andhra districts.

Dharmana belongs to the numerically strong and politically influential Koppula Velama community. In fact, TDP’s AP unit president Atchen Naidu too is from the same community. So, there would be a rush for the Koppula Velama votes in 2024. So, Jagan wants a powerful leader of the stature of Dharmana to take care of the North Andhra districts. The North Andhra region has 34 seats and Jagan wants Dharmana to work on these seats. It remains to be seen how Dharmana will react to Jagan’s proposal.