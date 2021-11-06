After students, TRS losing support of farmers too!

Nothing seems to be working in favour of ruling TRS in Telangana now, which ruled the roost in Telangana since coming to power in June 2014.

Students, unemployed, employees and farmers played a key role in bringing TRS to power in 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls.

But now the TRS seems to be losing the support of them one after the other.

The Huzurabad bypoll defeat on November 2 clearly indicated the fact that TRS lost the support of youth and unemployed.

TRS enjoyed formidable support of farmers all these days due to Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kaleshwaram project, 24×7 free power to agriculture etc.

But the party seems to be losing the support of farmers too going by the protests by farmers across Telangana who are blocking the roads to express their anger at TRS government for failing to procure paddy from farmers for MSP even after Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao made tall claims on paddy procurement two weeks ago.

Agriculture minister S.Niranjan Reddy delivered yet another blow to farmers on Saturday (today) saying that the TRS government will not purchase paddy from farmers in Telangana produced in rabi season.

He asked farmers not to sow paddy in rabi and if farmers continue to sow paddy in rabi, it is at their own risk and the TRS government will not take responsibility.