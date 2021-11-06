3 Roses From Maruthi on Aha

Actress Niddhi Agerwal has launched teaser of 3 Roses, a web series to be aired on Telugu streaming platform Aha. As the title suggests, it is about three women who want to be independent.

Payal Rajuput, Eeshs Rebba and Purnaa are the lead actors of 3 Roses, which is to be premiered from November 12. The teaser talks about the trio’s wish to break free from the clutches and their attempts to achieve their mission.

“It’s time to share and celebrate the story of every girl! Super excited to launch this kick-ass teaser of 3 Roses.🌹🌹🌹” wrote Nidhi, sharing the teaser on her Twitter page.

Written by Ravi Namburi and directed by Maggi, 3 Roses is produced by SKN (he had also produced Vijay Deverakonda’s hit film Taxiwaala) under Action Cut Movies LLP.

Renowned director Maruthi Dasari, with hits like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Prathi Roju Pandage, Ee Rojullo and Mahanubhavudu to his credit, is the showrunner of what’s the first female-trio web series in the Telugu digital space.