Why KCR, KTR are counting days for UP Assembly polls?

TRS is a political party that is confined to only Telangana state. The party has neither branches in any state in India nor contests in any polls in any other state in India except Telangana.

Despite this, the TRS top leadership is reportedly spending sleepless nights ever since the Election Commission of India issued an election notification last month to conduct Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

There is a buzz in TRS circles that Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and his son K.T.Rama Rao are counting down days for March 10 every day. March 10 is the date on which UP Assembly election results will be declared.

But why is it that TRS which has no political interests in any other state except Telangana is so worried about UP, which is a northern state and nowhere related to Telangana.

Speculations are rife that the BJP top national leadership comprising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have decided to crack the whip against KCR and his family members on alleged huge corruption in Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects besides Mission Bhagiratha, soon after BJP wins UP Assembly polls.

Since BJP’s top national leadership are toiling hard day and night to retain power in UP for second term in Assembly polls, they have asked BJP Telangana leadership to stay calm until UP Assembly polls are over and BJP retains power.

A victory for BJP in UP for a consecutive second term will make Modi, Shah and BJP even stronger at national level and will give them strength to act against KCR and his family members and lay special focus on Telangana to uproot the TRS government in 2023 Assembly polls.

For this reason, KCR and KTR are wishing thousands of times every day that BJP should lose UP Assembly polls and should weaken and do not dare to touch them in corruption cases.