Why only Rs 30 cr released for COVID-19 fight? Yanamala asks

The YCP Government has not spent even 35 per cent of Rs. 2.27 lakh cr budget in the first six months of last year. TDP former finance minister says that nearly 65 per cent funds of last year budget are still with AP government. There was zero spending on Capital investments or development projects. But now, the government is cutting salaries. It has released only Rs. 30 cr so far for Coronavirus preventive mesures.

He has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of violating its oaths and Constitutional responsibilities by neglecting and endangering the health and safety of the people of Andhra Pradesh. It was sheerly because of the government’s negligence that the deadly virus has begun spreading fast in different districts in the state.

Just Rs. 30 crore was released for buying Corona masks and other equipment in this crucial hour as against a total budget of Rs. 11,399 Cr allocated for the medical and health department. Yanamala told CM Jagan that a real ruler is the one who rescues people in deep crisis. True leadership is when the people are given assurance in times of difficulties but not throwing them into confusion and chaos. Is lockdown only for people but not YCP leaders and their illegal sand mining?