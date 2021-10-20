Why Sharmila is targeting Revanth more than TRS?

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila launched a marathon 4,000 kilometre long ‘padayatra’ in Telangana on Wednesday (today) with an aim to bring back “Rajanna Rajyam” in Telangana.

She launched her padayatra from Chevella in Rangareddy district in line with the ‘Chevella sentiment’ followed by her father YSR, who also launched padayatra in 2002 and become CM of Undivided AP in 2004.

Sharmila addressed a huge gathering at Chevella on the occasion. However, her speech created a buzz in political circles as she targeted TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy more than ruling TRS.

She termed Revanth as a ‘thief’ who was caught ‘red handed’ in ‘cash for vote’ scam. She said Revanth’s political life is in the hands of KCR and KCR can finish Revanth politically anytime he wants.

Sharmila also termed Revanth as a ‘rented TPCC chief’ of Congress who was rented out by TDP to Congress.

Why Sharmila targeted Revanth who is neither in the ruling party nor holding any position in the Telangana government? is the question being debated in political circles.

Speculations are rife that Sharmila is very angry at Revanth as he dashed all her plans to get disgruntled Reddy leaders and YSR supporters in Telangana Congress into her party YSRTP.

Sharmila expected many Reddy Congress leaders would join YSRTP on ‘caste equations’ as Telangana Congress was in coma when she launched YSRTP.

Exactly at the same time, Revanth became TPCC chief and brought new energy to Congress. With this, several Reddy Congress leaders or other leaders from other castes in Congress, who had plans to quit the sinking Congress in Telangana, dropped their plans believing in Revanth’s leadership and charisma.

With this, Sharmila could not get even a single noted leader from Telangana Congress into YSRCP. Even the only noted Telangana Congress woman leader Indira Shobhan who joined YSRTP from Congress also quit YSRTP after Revanth became TPCC chief.

All these made Sharmila develop severe anger against Revanth which came out when she launched padayatra.

Revanth is also taking YSRTP very lightly and frequently terming Sharmila’s party as an “NGO organisation” and not a political party whenever media persons are raising questions in Revanth Reddy’s press meets on Sharmila.

Revanth is saying that he will respond only on political parties and not NGOs like YSRTP. This is also cited as the reason for Sharmila’s anger on Revanth.