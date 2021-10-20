GVL comes to the rescue of YSRCP yet again

In Andhra Pradesh, BJP leaders like GVL and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy have many times come to the rescue of YSRCP in the past. This made the people of AP suspect that these leaders might have an internal deal with YSRCP. Now GVL once again came to the rescue of YSRCP, albeit indirectly.

After the recent incident of YSRCP leaders attacking TDP cadres and their offices, leaders from many parties condemned such physical attacks. Somu Veerraju, chief of AP BJP, also condemned these attacks. However, GVL Narasimha Rao found fault with CBN’s statement requesting centre’s interference in this matter. He reminded the previous statements of CBN in which he resolved that the leaders of the central government do not have right to enter into the state of AP. He also stated that BJP didn’t yet forget the behaviour of CBN with BJP when he was in power. Overall it looked like he wants to corner CBN in this episode.

Leaders like Vishnuvardhan Reddy openly expressed his admiration for his own caste and the leaders belonging to his caste in the past through social media. So his indirect support to YSRCP is mostly understandable. But it is yet to be known why GVL is hellbent on saving Jagan at crucial times.