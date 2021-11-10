Why some BJP leaders are worried about Eatala’s moves?

A section of the BJP is keenly watching Huzurabad’s newly re-elected MLA Eatala Rajender and his moves. This section is doubtful about Etala’s intentions. To add fuel to fire, his recent comments in TV show on the ABN Andhrajyothi, have become a hot topic for discussion among the BJP circles.

During the course of his interview to ABN Andhrajyothy CEO V Radhakrishna, Eatala repeatedly reminded hi of his Left background. On one occasion, he said that both he and his wife were from a Left background and added that their honesty and fighting spirit are because of their left ideology. This sure is not music to the ears of the Right wingers for whom everything Left is an anathema.

More importantly, in reply to a question, Rajender said that had he contested as an independent, he would have got more votes. This is being seen as a direct indictment of the BJP. This has raised several eyebrows in the BjP circles. Significantly, all through the campaign, Eatala and his wife Jamuna were unhappy with the way the top leaders of Telangana behaved with him. They were not only uncooperative but were also putting spokes in Rajender’s work. So, Rajender had to seen the national leadership’s help to rein in the local leaders.

There is also a buzz that the Congress is trying to woo Eatala Rajender into the party. Some even say that Revanth Reddy has shifted his votes to the BjP only after striking a deal with Eatala The agreement was that EAtala would shift to the Congress after winning on a BJP ticket. However.this appears to be too far-fetched. But, a section is wary of Eatala’s moves, especially after his comments on the TV chat show.