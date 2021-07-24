Why these two MLAs are unable to face their followers?

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s absolute control in every matter relating to the party has turned out to be a huge headache for two YSRCP MLAs from Chittoor. These two MLAs also have to contend with the dominance of district’s strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. As a result, these two MLAs are forced to face a barrage of criticism from their own supporters, who feel cheated.

In the recent filling of nominated posts, the chairpersons of both Kanipakam and Srikalahasti temple trust boards too were appointed. Both these temples are the most important pilgrimage centres in Chittoor district after Tirupati and there was intense competition for these posts in the YSRCP. Veerendra Varma of Satyavedu was appointed as Srikalahasti temple committee chairperson, while Prameela Reddy of Chittoor was appointed as chairperson for Kanipakkam.

This caused a heart-burn in both the MLA constituencies of Srikalahasti and Pootalapattu. Local politicians and YSRCP activists strongly protested against these appointments as both are non-locals and new entrants into the party. The party workers took Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan and Pootalapattu MLA MS Babu for ignoring them. Both these MLAs tried to tell the local leaders that the decisions were taken by YS Jagan and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and that they did not have any leverage in making choices. But the party leaders are unconvinced. They had even staged dharnas against the appointments.

This has now become a huge headache for these two MLAs. They can neither convince them nor can they explain their predicament to the party higher-ups. They are now caught in a cleft-stick-like situation. They are finding it difficult to cool off the angry workers.