Will develop villages with Central funds, says Naidu

Published on August 23, 2024 by

Will develop villages with Central funds, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that the state government would develop all villages in the state with the Central government funds. Chandrababu Naidu visited Vanapalli village of Kothapet mandal in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district on the day. He held a grama sabha in the village.

Addressing the villagers, Chandrababu Naidu said that the government is holding grama sabhas in 13,326 villages across the state. The state government had taken permission from the Central government for works worth Rs 4,500 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He said that the government had set the target of giving work for 100 days to the people. He said that over 84 lakh families would get work under the scheme.

The chief minister said that development of villages is the motto of the state government. The villages have seen a golden era between 2014 and 2019, Naidu said. He further said that the previous YSR Congress government had troubled the women in the state. The government took the women to the YSR Congress meetings and did not leave them to go. His government would give maximum respect to the women in the state, he said.

Also Read : CS Directs District Collectors on Gram Sabha Implementation and New Sand Policy

The chief minister further said that sarpanch post plays an important role in the development of villages. The previous YSR Congress government did not develop the villages, he said. He further added that the previous government had completely ignored the development of villages. He said that this government would lay cement concrete roads in every village in the next five years.

Chandrababu Naidu said that this government would construct houses for the poor in every village. The government would also give electricity and safe drinking water to every house in the next five years, the chief minister said. He asked people to compare his government with the previous YSR Congress government.

Naidu said that the YSR Congress leaders have even robbed the street lights in the state. He emphasized the need to completely remove the YSR Congress from the state political scene. He asked the people to keep the YSR Congress away from them. He said that YSR Congress leaders are dangerous for the development of the state.

