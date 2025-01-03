x
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon's 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueline Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
Home > Politics

Will KTR be arrested in 2025?

Published on January 3, 2025 by swathy

Will KTR be arrested in 2025?

Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau has issued notices to BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. ACB ordered KTR to attend for investigation on Jan 6, Monday.

At a time, when arrest of KTR is debated across political circles, ACB summoning the Opposition leader in Formula E Racing case assumed significance.

KTR has secured an order from High Court preventing his arrest in Formula E Racing case, until the judgement on quash petition is given. This ensures that KTR may not be arrested immediately. But that does not mean that his arrest is completely ruled out.

Though Court barred KTR’s arrest, it stressed that investigating agencies can continue probe. Therefore ACB officials have summoned BRS scion KTR for investigation on Monday.

Besides ACB, KTR has also been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same Formula E Racing irregularities case.

ED officials have summoned KTR for inquiry on January 7, Tuesday. ED registered case on KTR and officials involved under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the same case filed by ACB.

With KTR summoned by both ACB and ED, the next week is set to buzz with heated political and judicial activity in Telangana.

While the immediate arrest of KTR is ruled out, in these days of vendetta politics and ‘tit for tat’ moves, there are enough chances of him getting arrested in 2025.

The memories of CM Revanth Reddy being framed and arrested by KCR Sarkar in the past are still fresh in Congress cadres memories. If CM Revanth Reddy decides to pay BRS back in thier own coin, then 2025 may well be a tough year for KTR.

