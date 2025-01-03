Will KTR be arrested in 2025?

Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau has issued notices to BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. ACB ordered KTR to attend for investigation on Jan 6, Monday.

At a time, when arrest of KTR is debated across political circles, ACB summoning the Opposition leader in Formula E Racing case assumed significance.

KTR has secured an order from High Court preventing his arrest in Formula E Racing case, until the judgement on quash petition is given. This ensures that KTR may not be arrested immediately. But that does not mean that his arrest is completely ruled out.

Though Court barred KTR’s arrest, it stressed that investigating agencies can continue probe. Therefore ACB officials have summoned BRS scion KTR for investigation on Monday.

Besides ACB, KTR has also been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same Formula E Racing irregularities case.

ED officials have summoned KTR for inquiry on January 7, Tuesday. ED registered case on KTR and officials involved under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the same case filed by ACB.

With KTR summoned by both ACB and ED, the next week is set to buzz with heated political and judicial activity in Telangana.

While the immediate arrest of KTR is ruled out, in these days of vendetta politics and ‘tit for tat’ moves, there are enough chances of him getting arrested in 2025.

The memories of CM Revanth Reddy being framed and arrested by KCR Sarkar in the past are still fresh in Congress cadres memories. If CM Revanth Reddy decides to pay BRS back in thier own coin, then 2025 may well be a tough year for KTR.