Will Priyanka step into the shoes of Deepika Padukone?

The team of Kalki 2898 AD announced the exit of Deepika Padukone from the film’s sequel which has been a huge shock for the actress. This is because of the demands of the actress and her big remuneration quote. Speculations soon said that the team is considering Alia Bhatt for the role and the makers have now approached Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the role. The discussions are currently going on and there is no clarity about the decision of the actress.

Priyanka Chopra has allocated bulk dates for Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The shoot of Kalki 2898 AD sequel starts by the time, Varanasi shoot concludes. This is the reason the makers have approached Priyanka for the role. Reports also say that she is demanding big remuneration for her role in the sequel. The shoot clarity attains after Prabhas allocates dates for the film. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have other powerful roles in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin.