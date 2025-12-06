x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Will Priyanka step into the shoes of Deepika Padukone?

Published on December 6, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Will Tamil Films get space during Sankranthi 2026?
image
Will Priyanka step into the shoes of Deepika Padukone?
image
Bhagyashri Borse’s Big Hopes on Lenin
image
Indigo crisis costs Ram Mohan Naidu his reputation
image
Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Slams Jagan Over Tirumala Parakamani Remarks

Will Priyanka step into the shoes of Deepika Padukone?

The team of Kalki 2898 AD announced the exit of Deepika Padukone from the film’s sequel which has been a huge shock for the actress. This is because of the demands of the actress and her big remuneration quote. Speculations soon said that the team is considering Alia Bhatt for the role and the makers have now approached Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the role. The discussions are currently going on and there is no clarity about the decision of the actress.

Priyanka Chopra has allocated bulk dates for Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The shoot of Kalki 2898 AD sequel starts by the time, Varanasi shoot concludes. This is the reason the makers have approached Priyanka for the role. Reports also say that she is demanding big remuneration for her role in the sequel. The shoot clarity attains after Prabhas allocates dates for the film. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have other powerful roles in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin.

Next Will Tamil Films get space during Sankranthi 2026? Previous Bhagyashri Borse’s Big Hopes on Lenin
else

TRENDING

image
Will Tamil Films get space during Sankranthi 2026?
image
Will Priyanka step into the shoes of Deepika Padukone?
image
Bhagyashri Borse’s Big Hopes on Lenin

Latest

image
Will Tamil Films get space during Sankranthi 2026?
image
Will Priyanka step into the shoes of Deepika Padukone?
image
Bhagyashri Borse’s Big Hopes on Lenin
image
Indigo crisis costs Ram Mohan Naidu his reputation
image
Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Slams Jagan Over Tirumala Parakamani Remarks

Most Read

image
Indigo crisis costs Ram Mohan Naidu his reputation
image
Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Slams Jagan Over Tirumala Parakamani Remarks
image
IndiGo Flight Meltdown Continues. Railways Step In With Extra Coaches and Special Trains

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look