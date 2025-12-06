Will Tamil Films get space during Sankranthi 2026?

A total number of five Telugu films Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Naari Naari Naduma Murari will hit the screens during the Sankranthi season. All the theatrical and non-theatrical deals of these films are closed and the screens available in the Telugu states have to be divided among these films. Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will take the advantage as they will release in advance.

Two Tamil films, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi are releasing in Telugu along with Tamil simultaneously. The makers are in plans to release the films in Telugu on a grand scale. But with five Telugu films on board, it is almost impossible for Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi to acquire a decent number of screens. For now, the teams are in plans for a simultaneous release and the plans may change in the future. Jana Nayagan is the last film of Vijay and it is the remake of Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari. Siva Karthikeyan’s Amaran has fared well in the Telugu states and Parasakthi is a crazy project directed by Sudha Kongara. A clarity on the releases of Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi is expected during the last week of December.