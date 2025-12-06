x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Mahesh Babu's Pay for Varanasi

Published on December 6, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Mahesh Babu’s Pay for Varanasi

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been extremely dedicated and is focused on Varanasi, his next attempt directed by SS Rajamouli. Apart from a pan-Indian release, the film will have an international release and Rajamouli has big plans which will be chalked out at a later date. There are discussions about the remuneration of Mahesh Babu. Superstar Mahesh Babu usually charges Rs 70 crores per film. For Varanasi, he is working on a yearly basis. He is charging Rs 50 crores per year and he would pocket over Rs 150 crores for the film.

This includes the day from which he started preparing for the project. Guntur Kaaram was released during Sankranthi 2024 and he started preparing for Varanasi from March 2024. His remuneration will be calculated based on the number of years he will be spending on Varanasi. He would be taking Rs 150-175 crores and he may even pocket more if there is a delay in the shoot. Priyanka Chopra is taking Rs 30 crores remuneration for the film. Rajamouli was initially not ready for Mahesh Babu to shoot for commercials during the shoot of Varanasi but he agreed after the preparation started.

Mahesh Babu is endorsing several international brands and he will be earning big through these brands. He is shooting for his endorsements during the shoot breaks of Varanasi. The film is expected to release in March 2027.

