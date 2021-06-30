Will TDP-Jana Sena alliance be possible?

A pre-2014 political formation might just come back in AP in the coming days but with a difference. In the runup to the 2014 elections, the TDP paired up with the Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan. This was a winning combo. Pawan’s filmi charisma and his strong following among the youths had helped the TDP round off corners and win the elections. Chandrababu’s clever politics also tried to use the alpha factor of Narendra Modi to full benefit.

Thus TDP’s organisational acumen, Pawan Kalyan’s charisma and Modi factor together brought back TDP to power after a gap of 10 years. Because of this mastercombo, the YSRCP had to wait for another five years to have a go at power. In 2019, the combo was broken and each contested separately. As a result, the YSRCP came to power.

Chandrababu has realised this and has tried to bring back the BJP into its fold. But, BJP has firmly refuted these overtures. So, the TDP is now courting the Jana Sena. Even Jana Sena is reportedly unhappy with the way the BJP is taking it for a ride. The BjP has been using Jana Sena as a satellite and nothing more. So, the Jana Sena too is looking to come out of the uncomfortable embrace of the BJP.

Sources say that the TDP feels that if Jana Sena joins hands with it, even the BJP may be forced come into the alliance. If this happens, the TDP-led combine will emerge as a strong force. So as of now, efforts are on to bring Jana Sena and TDP closer. This will also bring together two major social groups into one fold, sources say. Let’s wait and watch how things unfold and see whether the alliance comes through.