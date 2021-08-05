Will TDP revive itself in these 4 districts?

The Opposition TDP is now said to be focusing on four districts, where it drew a blank in the 2019 elections. The TDP is trying to reactivate its leaders and cadres in these four districts and is said to be rebuilding the party. A series of programmes are being organized to revive the party in these areas.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the TDP could not win even a single seat in Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts. Of these four, three are from the south coastal and Rayalaseema regions, while one is in the North Andhra. In Kadapa, the party lost each seat by over 20000 votes. In Kurnool, the TDP could put up a decent fight in only one seat. In Nellore too, the TDP had put up a tough fight only in the Nellore seat. TDP candidate and former minister Narayana had lost only by 1988 votes.

Sources say that the wave of 2019 is no longer there in these districts. Resentment is said to be building up slowly but surely against the ruling party. But, lack of leadership is said to be rankling the TDP in Nellore, Kadapa and Kurnool districts. In Nellore, the leadership crisis is said to be affecting the party’s standing. Narayana and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy have become quite inactive these days.

As far as Vizianagaram district is considered, the party has improved its position considerably. The Mansas Trust issue has helped create sympathy for Vizianagaram royal scion Ashok Gajapathi Raju. He has bounced back and the dissatisfaction with Botsa Satyanarayana’s way of working are said to be helping the TDP revival. TDP sources say that it is time that the party should rebuild itself in other districts too and get ready to capitalize on the growing disillusionment with the state government.