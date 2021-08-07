Will this publicity-conscious lady MLA make it to Jagan’s ministry?

Some people know how to hot the limelight on every occasion. They know how to grab photo-ops. They stay at vantage points to ensure that they are well inside the frame and are always close to the VVIP. From choosing the most colourful bouquet to present to wearing the eye-catching dress – they know how to stand out in a crowd.

If these are the qualities that get a ministerial berth, Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini should already be a minister. Recently when Jagan attended an official programme in Guntur, Rajini took every care to be at the right place at the right time. She did the right things to catch the attention of the CM. Starting from offering a colourful bouquet to planting of a sapling, Vidadala Rajini ensured that she was in the photo frame.

Even while Jagan was climbing up the dais, she was a few paces ahead of Jagan and greeting him with folded hands. Thus, she ensured that the shutterbugs do not miss her. While Jagan was getting into his car at the end of the programme, Rajini was already there very close to the car. She was seen greeting him at least six to seven times amid the crowd. There was no way that any camera would miss her.

Her ability to get into the photo-frame regardless of the crowd has become the talk of Guntur district these days. Even otherwise, Vidadala Rajini is known for her high profile publicity strategies in her constituency. Sources say that she is working hard to catch the attention of the Chief Minister, who is now planning to reshuffle her cabinet. Will Rajani’s efforts bear fruit? Let’s wait and see how things pan out.