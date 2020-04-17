Will you hold local polls after 3 months? HC asks Jagan Govt

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is giving a tougher time to the Jaganmohan Reddy government. It has given another shock within a few days of cancelling the GO relating to the English medium. Now, the court categorically told the advocate general that it would not be possible to give 3 months time to change colours on the panchayat offices’ buildings all over the state.

The government is giving reasons of current lockdown for the delay in changing colours. However, the court asked the advocate general to clarify whether the government would not hold the local body elections for the next three months. The court commented that the government appears to be bent on keeping the colours only after the polls are completed.

The Chief Justice finally adjourned hearing for Monday after the advocate general said that he would take the opinion of the officials concerned about the time required for changing colours. Moreover, this would not be possible during the lockdown period. The issue of YCP flag colours on government premises is slowly proving to be another flashpoint in YSRCP’s protracted and tricky legal battles.