Women welfare is possible only during TDP regime, says Naidu

Maintaining that welfare of women was possible in the State only during the TDP regime, former chief minister and party supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday felt that the women welfare should be viewed as before and after the formation of TDP.

Flagging off the vehicles which are part of the Maha Sakthi Chaitanya Ratha Yatra at the TDP headquarters, Chandrababu Naidu said that women alone are the pilots of his Maha Sakthi. Observing that women welfare is the highest priority of the TDP since its formation, the former chief minister said that the very word ‘Maha Sakhthi’ is stemmed from his mind and expressed confidence that various schemes in this Maha Sakthi will bring in revolutionary changes in the living standards of the women in the State.

Recalling that in 1986, the late NT Rama Rao had given powers for women in ancestral property, Naidu said that later the whole country adopted this. NTR Padmavathi Mahila University was established by NTR only to encourage women to pursue higher studies and women were given reservations in local bodies besides a 33 per cent quota for their employment, Naidu said.

Stating that 50 per cent of the State population comprises women, the TDP supremo said that they are equally powerful like men in all spheres. Pointing out that he had earlier implemented various novel schemes for women welfare, Naidu said that women have been appointed as bus conductors too. “Now women are even driving these vehicles,” he added. It has been scientifically proven that women are the most powerful in terms of thinking and now women are earning more than their better halves in the Information Technology sector, Naidu remarked.

When a girl child was considered to be a burden on the family, the TDP introduced the Child Protection Scheme and paid Rs 5,000 to each family if a girl child is born, the former chief minister fondly recalled. With the Dwcra groups the TDP helped for women empowerment while the Deepam scheme improved the living standards of women in the State, he stated.

“My intention is to make women a powerful force and women should exhibit their power to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Naidu maintained. The leaders who are participating in the campaign travelling by these vehicles will make door-to-door visits and organise special programmes as part of the campaign.