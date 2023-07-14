Vishwak Sen exciting entry on OTT with aha

aha, India’s No.1 local OTT platform, always bringing the best experience for the audience. Now it is going to redefine the digital entertainment landscape by joining hands with young sensation Vishwak Sen.

Mass Ka Das will now make his OTT debut in order to reach wider audiences. The actor will make his OTT debut with Telugu entertainment platform aha. He is now a member of a 15-episode show that is currently in production.

The details of this series are still being kept under wraps, but one thing is certain: the actor will appear in a never-before-seen avatar. This webseries has piqued the interest of the audience.

It’s going an exciting news for all the patrons and Mass Ka Das fans. The actor is currently busy with upcoming project tentatively titled VS11, directed by Krishna Chaitanya.