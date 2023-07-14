Naidu will be CM in next 160 days, says Atchennaidu

Former minister and AP TDP president K Atchennaidu on Friday said that Chandrababu Naidu would become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in next 160 days. He said that the days of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were over.

Atchennaidu interacted with the party leaders at the party state headquarters in Mangalagiri. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost credibility and people were turning against him. He reiterated that the defeat of Jagan Mohan Reddy is certain and Chandrababu Naidu would be the next chief minister.

The TDP AP chief said that Jagan was claiming so big about money transfer schemes. Even after the chief minister pressed the button, money was not being credited into the bank accounts of many people, he said.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was cheating the people by going back on his electoral promises. The state too had lost its credibility with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s faulty policies, he said. He also alleged that industrialists were running away from the state while new industries were not coming.

He launched the intensive campaign of Mahasakthi to create awareness among women in the state on the electoral manifesto of the TDP. He said that the rank and file of the party would go around the state and create awareness among women on the failures of Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the promises of Chandrababu Naidu.

He asserted that the women would be able to realise the mistake of voting Jagan Mohan Reddy to power. He said that the anti-government mood is spreading across the state and the days of Jagan Mohan Reddy government are numbered.