World Famous Lover teaser: Raw and natural

The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s much awaited film, World Famous Lover was released a short while back.

The teaser portrays the raw and intense nature of the film. The emotional journey of the male lead Vijay Deverakonda and the four women in his life is showcased in the teaser.

It starts of with bold shots of Raashi Khanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The opening dialogue “Prema ante oka compromise Kaadu, Prema ante oka sacrifice” sets the tone of the proceedings. Vijay Deverakonda’s character has four different shades with one of them being a Singareni worker and the other ones having more of a contemporary touch.

All the four female leads, Raashi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Liete, and Catherine Tressa shape Vijay’s life and these four corresponding tracks are shown in the teaser.

Gopi Sundar’s background score is apt. The director, Kranthi Madhav is in familiar territory with the hard-hitting love drama

Touted to be an intense romantic celluloid, World Famous Lover is releasing on February 14th.