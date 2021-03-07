YCP high drama aimed at municipal polls: Pawan

The proposal to privatize the Visakha Steel Plant has been dominating the municipal polls now. Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has singled out CM Jagan and his party MPs for a special attack. He is asking why the 22 YCP MPs have done nothing in Delhi power corridors to stop the privatization of the VSP. The YCP leaders are taking out protests but the general public in Andhra Pradesh is not ready to innocently believe in the ruling party drama.

The AP municipal polls are all set to go polling on March 10. Amid this, the Jana Sena is stepping attack on the Jagan regime. At the same time, Senani Pawan is justifying the Modi Government’s overall privatization plans. It is a country-wide policy and not solely aimed at the Vizag Steel Plant.

Pawan said that despite the Central Government’s policy, the Jana Sena was committed to protecting the VSP. It was a symbol of self-respect for the Andhras and there would be no question of compromising on this.

Senani pointed out that only because of this sentiment that they had already taken it up with Amit Shah at the national level.