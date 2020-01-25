YCP mind games begin on abolition of AP Council

AP Ministers made confusing statements on Capital shifting till CM Jagan Reddy finally announced Visakhapatnam as the next Main Capital of AP. This clarification came after a prolonged and dangerous guessing game played by Minister Botsa Satyanarayana with the AP people. Now, similar mind games began on the issue of abolition of AP Council also. This time, YCP MLA Ambati Rambabu took up the task of starting this confusing game. He tells the people that the Council may or may not be abolished. The MLA is even asking why opposition parties jump to conclusions on such matters.

At the same time, Ambati Rambabu hits back at rival leaders saying that YSR had a different political situation when he revived Council. YSR was working in a national party. But it is not so with Jagan Reddy who is the undisputed supreme leader of his regional party. Ambati’s latest comments created further confusion whether Jagan Reddy is reversing his decision to abolish the Council because of non-cooperative Modi-Shah duo at the Centre. Without Central support, Jagan can’t get Council abolished now or ever. What other scope is there to shift AP Capital City immediately? Ministers are saying that CM has supreme powers but the opposition parties and Amaravati farmers are not accepting the YCP arguments. Can CM prove his decision as lawful in the court?