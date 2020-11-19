YCP to field late MP’s son or wife in Tirupati bypoll

The rival political parties are readying to give a strong fight with each other in the bypoll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. The TDP has already announced former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi’s candidature once again. The BJP is also making all out efforts to prove its existence. The YCP is making its own efforts in its own style to retain the seat.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a sudden meeting with the Ministers available for him in Amaravati today. It was decided to field late MP Balli Durga Prasada Rao’s son Kalyana Chakravarty. If that does not work out, the party may as well consider the late MP’s wife. It may be recalled that Durga Prasada Rao’s untimely death due to Covid caused the byelection.

The Tirupati bypoll is indeed turning out to be a prestigious election. The ruling YCP is also not taking it easy, considering the serious fight coming from the Opposition this time. The TDP is mounting a bigger attack on the YCP on the issue of tragic incidents and atrocities that took place against the Muslim Minorities, Dalits, BCs and other sections of society.

Today’s meeting of the CM and the Ministers is exclusively meant for taking a final decision on the candidate and also how to draw an effective plan to retain the party hold on Tirupati SC segment. This poll is also going to test whether the countless cash transfer welfare programmes of Jagan Reddy would give him a proper result or not. The Opposition parties are however banking on the alleged corruption and atrocities for getting a winning chance over the YCP.