Ramesh Kumar complaints to Governor on Kodali Nani

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar seems to be in no mood to take nonsense from the YSRCP leaders.

After a barrage of objectionable and derogatory remarks against him, Ramesh Kumar has now decided to take up the matter seriously.

The SEC on Thursday lodged a complaint with Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan against Kodali Nani for the insidious remarks he made against the election commissioner.

Along with the letter, Ramesh Kumar has sent clippings of the remarks made by Kodali Nani to the Governor. In his letter, Ramesh Kumar stated that Kodali Nani was trying to instigate the employees against the state election commission. Ramesh Kumar sought immediate action against Kodali Nani.

Criticizing Ramesh Kumar, Kodali Nani said the government employees were not ready to take part in election duties due to the severity of Covid-19.

This is not the first time that Ramesh Kumar had faced derogatory remarks. In the past, YSRP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijay Sai Reddy called Ramesh Kumar a dog who was seated on a golden throne and said he should be called “Naravari Gabbilam” (a bat of Nara family), while YSRCP MLA Ramachandra Reddy called the SEC as a “vedhava” (stupid). It is not just the MLAs and MPs, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy himself has attacked caste motives to Ramesh Kumar after he postponed the local bodies elections in March citing Covid-19 pandemic. Casting aspersions on the neutrality of Ramesh Kumar, and hinting that he was biased towards the TDP owing to caste considerations, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged, “the-then CM Chandrababu Naidu appointed Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as SEC because both of them belong to the same social group, and now, Ramesh Kumar is showing his bias.”