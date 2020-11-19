Harish Shankar rejects a proposal to direct Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi is keen to feature himself in the remake of Lucifer. Despite of several attempts, Chiranjeevi did not get the right director to helm the project. He felt that VV Vinayak is the right one for the project but the director narrated a bland script and Chiranjeevi staged his hunt again. Super talented writer and Harish Shankar is approached. Harish Shankar on several occasions expressed his interest in working with Chiranjeevi.

Harish Shankar is all set to direct Pawan Kalyan next year. When he was asked to step into the shoes of Lucifer remake, the talented director rejected the proposal softly. He recently met Pawan Kalyan and the top actor promised to join the sets of his film from March along with Krish’s project. Both these films will be shot simultaneously once Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Harish Shankar will not get a chance to complete Lucccifer remake in this while and he explained the same to NV Prasad who will co-produce Lucifer remake.

Harish Shankar also promised to come up with a straight and interesting script for Megastar soon and impress him.