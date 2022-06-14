Yes, BJP is strong in AP, it has all 25 MPs support!

Is the BJP really strong in Andhra Pradesh, as claimed by former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar!? Arun Kumar, who met Telangana chief minister KCR on Sunday, told the media persons that BJP is strong and comfortable in AP.

What he said was that all the 25 MPs elected either from the ruling YSR Congress or the opposition TDP would support BJP. No other state has this arrangement to the advantage of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling YSR Congress has 21 MPs who would also be supporting the BJP in every crucial decision both in the Parliament and outside in the last three years. They would be supporting the BJP in the Presidential election too. Its rebel MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, is already with the BJP and thus BJP would get 22 MP votes.

The opposition TDP has three MPs, who are also expected to back the BJP in the Presidential election, giving total 25 MPs support to the BJP, though none of them is elected from the BJP. Thus, the BJP gets all the MPs support without winning a single MP seat.

Though TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu rallied against BJP and Narendra Modi before the 2019 general elections, he is maintaining absolute silence as far as national politics are concerned. He did not make any statement in the last three years that would refer to or reflect national politics.