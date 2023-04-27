Young producer about speculations of SSMB28

There are lot of rumors and speculations about Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film. Right from the first day, Mahesh wasn’t convinced with the work of Trivikram. After re-working on the script, Mahesh joined the sets. There is a delay in the shoot and the recent schedule was pushed. Responding to the gossip, young producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi took his twitter to explain.

“f these gossip mongers can take a hike or make movies like they spread rumours, Industry can benefit. We want #SSMB28 to be a sure-shot Blockbuster and YOU TAKE OUR WORD ON IT. It would be better to let us work at our pace in peace. Remember it is Jan 2024 release film! Fans, you loved FL, Just wait and watch on May 31st, what we are up to. THERE IS NO POETRY IN THIS STATEMENT” posted Vamsi.

He said that the team is working hard to make it a blockbuster and there is ample time to complete the shoot as the release would be in January 2024.