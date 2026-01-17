YS Jagan’s Faction Politics Still Haunts Palnadu: Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has strongly criticised the YSR Congress Party, alleging that factional and violent politics introduced by YS Jaganmohan Reddy continue to haunt the Palnadu region. He said YSRCP leaders behave as if they hold exclusive rights over murder politics in the state. According to him, Palnadu was pushed into stagnation during the five years of YSRCP rule.

The minister stated that Andhra Pradesh is now moving steadily on the path of development and does not believe in violent politics. He alleged that YSRCP is unable to tolerate this progress. He warned that no one who commits a crime will be spared and that the law will take its own course.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar visited Darsi in Prakasam district along with Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. They laid the foundation stone for a power department DE office costing Rs 4.19 crore. They also performed ground breaking for a 33 by 11 KV substation at Ullagallu with an outlay of Rs 3.90 crore. The ministers unveiled the statue of NT Rama Rao and inaugurated a newly constructed bus shelter at Pasupugallu.

Addressing a public meeting, the minister said many parties today exist only to protect personal assets. He recalled that NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party to uphold Telugu self respect. He said visionary welfare schemes like subsidised rice, housing for the poor and equal property rights for women changed governance across India.

He also highlighted that investors have come forward to set up a Rs 13,000 crore green energy plant in Kakinada due to confidence in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He urged party leaders and workers to stay united and work collectively for the strengthening of TDP and the development of Prakasam district.