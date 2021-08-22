Sharmila’s ‘meme metre’ shows there’s no love for Brother Jagan

Sister YS Sharmila tying a rakhi on the wrist of her brother and AP CM YS jagan Mohan Reddy is a common sight. The sibling bondage was the cynosure of all eyes. But, this time around, the paths of both Sharmila and Jagan have diverged. This was reflected on Rakhi Bandhan day too. This year, Sharmila, who usually goes to YS Jagan and ties the rakhi has just sent a greeting via online social media.

In the message uploaded on the social media, she merely greeted YS Jagan as ‘brother from the same mother.’ But in the same stretch he has greeted all the brothers of the Telugu states who are standing by her fight for her beliefs and principles. The wording is significant. She is not bracketing Jagan in the category of those ‘standing by her in her fight for her beliefs and principles. Even this was shared on the social media and is clearly meant for public consumption.

Sources say, Sharmila has posted this tweet online only to escape questions about her not tying the rakhi. In the past, Sharmila went to the place where Jagan was doing his yatra and tied the rakhi. But this time around, she did not travel to Vijayawada, which is barely three-and-a-half km away from Hyderabad.

Another shocking pointer is that the greeting posted by her did not have an image of her brother YS Jagan. Only an image of Sharmila, a rakhi and late YSR were there on the meme. In her early posts, Jagan’s image was a regular fixture. But this time, it is missing This clearly shows that the sibling relations have deteriorated beyond repair. Pro-Jagan mouthpiece Sakshi gave its own spin to the posting and said Sharmila has greeted YS Jagan.