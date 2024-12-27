x
తెలుగు
Home > Politics

YSRCP Leader Accused of Land Grabbing and Crop Destruction in Andhra Pradesh

Published on December 27, 2024 by swathy

YSRCP Leader Accused of Land Grabbing and Crop Destruction in Andhra Pradesh

At TDP’s central office in Mangalagiri, multiple victims came forward with serious allegations against YSRCP leaders during the “Prajavedika” (Public Grievance) program. Several key complaints emerged during the meeting:

A major complaint came from Irala Mandal, Chittoor district, where residents alleged that a YSRCP associate named Niranjan, claiming to represent a temple trust, has been illegally collecting money from devotees and encroaching on temple lands.

In another case from Nellore district’s Kaligiri mandal, Venkateswar Reddy reported that YSRCP leaders were conspiring to seize his 30-year-old land holding. He alleged that they had destroyed his crops in nighttime raids.

Farmers from Nadikudi village in Palnadu district’s Dachepalli mandal voiced their concerns about delayed compensation for lands acquired during NH-16 expansion project.

The program, attended by Tribal Welfare Minister Sandya Rani and RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana, saw numerous affected individuals seeking intervention. Officials assured prompt action on all complaints received.

A resident from Penumantri mandal in West Godavari district, Bhaskar Reddy, alleged that local officials were supporting YSRCP leaders in their attempts to grab his land.

TDP leaders have promised swift action on all complaints and assured affected parties of necessary support through proper channels.

