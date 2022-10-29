YSRCP leaders have no moral right to talk about Rayalaseema, says Amarnath Reddy

Former minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Amarnath Reddy, on Saturday demanded that the ruling party leaders immediately initiate steps for the development of the region or all the 49 YSRCP MLAs from the region quit their posts to fight for justice to Rayalaseema.

He felt that the ruling YSRCP leaders, particularly Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, do not have any moral right to talk about the development of the Rayalaseema region.

When NT Rama Rao was the chief minister of the State, he laid the foundation for projects like the Telugu Ganga, the Galer-Nagari and the Handi-Neeva besides taking various measures to take the region forward, he said. The YSRCP leaders do not have any commitment on the Rayalaseema region except that they do not want Amaravathi to be the capital of the State, Amarnath Reddy maintained.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims himself to be very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could not get even the clearance for the forest lands for the Galer-Nagari project, he observed. Not even a single rupee was spent till now for the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator scheme, Amarnath Reddy said.

Jagan till now has not given any answers to the questions raised by the Green Tribunal on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme, the TDP leader pointed out and said that the Chief Minister has admitted that the State has no rights on the Krishna and the Godavari rivers. Amarnath Reddy demanded the apology of Jagan to the people of the State for leaving all the rights to the Centre on both the Krishna and the Godavari rivers.

Except those industries that were launched during the TDP regime, after the YSRCP came to power, not even a single unit has been inaugurated in Rayalaseema, the TDP leader said. Not even the compound wall has been constructed for the Kadapa steel plant and even the compensation amount has not been paid till now for the displaced farmers who sacrificed their lands for the steel plant, he added.

The highest taxpayer, the Amara Raja Batteries company, is under constant threats, he stated. The Minister, Peddi Reddy, should feel ashamed to say that Rayalaseema need not be the part of the capital, he observed.