YSRCP plenary in July: Jagan to devote weekends for Party work

With barely two years to go to the next assembly elections, the political parties are getting into the active mode. The ruling YSRCP too has decided to shift gears. As part of it, the YSRCP has decided to hold the plenary of the party in July. The party is likely to choose July 8 as the date for the plenary as YSR’s birth anniversary falls on that date.

The party wants to organise the plenary on a grand scale. This would be the first plenary of the party after it assumed power. Incidentally, the party would also complete three years in power by that time. So, the party can combine both the occasions and hold a plenary on that date. The party did not hold the plenary after it came to power.

2019 was the year it came to power. So, the whole year was spent on celebrations. Holding the plenary was not possible in 2020 and 2021 due to the scourge of Corona. Hence, it wants to hold the plenary this year and wants to organise it on a grand scale. The last time the plenary was held was in 2017. The party could not hold the plenary in 2019 due Jagan’s year-long padayatra.

YS Jagan is said to be planning to constitute new executive committees for all the 175 assembly constituencies. As a preparatory for the plenary, he would devote Saturday and Sunday every week for the organisational work. The weekends would be used to iron out the differences within the party groups and bring unity. This would be a preparatory for the 2024 elections, party sources say.