YSRCP plenary to focus on roadmap for 2024 polls

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will hold its plenary on July 8-9, the first since the party came to power in 2019.

Being held after completion of three years, the plenary is likely to prepare the roadmap to bring the party back to power in the 2024 elections.

Chief Minister and YSR Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hold the conclave at a suitable place between Guntur and Vijayawada.

The ruling party decided to hold the plenary on the occasion of birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister (of undivided Andhra Pradesh) Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (July 8).

The decision came a week after main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held its annual conclave ‘Mahanadu’ at Ongole on May 27-28. Every year, the TDP holds the conclave to mark the birth anniversary of its founder and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao (May 28).

As the success of ‘Mahanadu’ has infused new enthusiasm among TDP cadres, YSRCP leaders reportedly felt the need to work out a strategy to stop Chandrababu Naidu-led party from bouncing back.

At ‘Mahanadu’, Chandrababu Naidu launched an all-out attack against Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged misrule and urged party cadres to go to people with the slogan ‘Quit Jagan, save Andhra Pradesh’.

At the plenary, the top leadership of the YSRCP is likely to discuss and decide a strategy to counter “misinformation” being spread by the TDP and educate people on the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government.

There are also speculations that the YSRCP may go for early polls to deny opposition parties a chance to come together or revive their activities.

The plenary is expected to give a roadmap to the party leaders on bringing the party back to power. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to set direction for the party leaders to achieve the target.

Party sources said he will ask the party leaders to go to people to counter the “false propaganda of the opposition” and explain to them how the YSRCP fulfilled 95 per cent of its poll promises.

Leaders, who were dropped from Cabinet in April, may be given specific tasks to gear up the party for the polls. While revamping the state cabinet, Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that those being dropped will be entrusted with the responsibilities in the party. He had also told them that if the party returns to power, they will again find a place in the Cabinet.

The party units from village to district levels are likely to be reorganised. Since the number of districts has been doubled to 26, the ruling party will focus on newly carved out districts by constituting party committees at various levels.

Party leaders said 50 per cent reservation will be given to women in these committees. Adequate representation will be given to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

YSRCP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy told the party leaders that the party plans to organise the plenary in a grand manner. He asked party MLAs, constituency incharges, district presidents and coordinators to ensure successful conduct of the plenary.

The party will constitute different committees to conduct the event.

Since the elections are scheduled to be held in two years, Jagan Reddy wants party leaders to be ready to face the polls and work unitedly.

As differences in the party units became public in few districts, the plenary will exhort on the need for unity. The leaders will be asked to resolve the differences amicably and avoid groupism.