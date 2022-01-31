YSRCP: Rampant groupism hits party in over 100 constituencies in AP

YSRCP’s internal assessments have brought to the fore the stunning revelation that the party is beset with rampant groupism and internal bickering in more than a hundred assembly constituencies out of a total of 175. The problem is most acute in over 60 constituencies and according to internal surveys, it would even affect the electoral outcome.

The reports warned the top leadership that the massive successes in the local body, panchayat elections and bypolls are no indications of the actual internal situation of the party. Usually, the ruling parties have advantage in the bypolls and local body polls. Hence these results should not be seen as indicators of the YSRCP’s popularity, say political watchers.

The report pointed out that the party’s organizational infrastructure needs to be rejigged and reorganized. The last plenary of the party was held five years ago and various party committees have not been reconstituted even once in five years. Now that the 13 districts in the state are set to become 26 soon, the YSRCP has to reconstitute the party committees and the allied organizations immediately. Otherwise, the 2024 elections could spring a surprise for the YSRCP leaders.

Also, the internal reports suggested that Jagan’s excessive focus on governance and administration is turning out to be costly for the party organization. There is no mechanism to ensure a hassle-free functioning of the party infrastructure.