YSRCP Suspends MLC Duvvada Srinivas

YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has suspended MLC Duvvada Srinivas from the party following reports of multiple party regulation violations.

The suspension came after numerous complaints about Srinivas breaking party disciplinary guidelines. Party sources revealed that a major reason behind this action was his failure to follow directives from the party leadership, particularly his refusal to support Tekali YSRCP in-charge Parada Tilak.

Srinivas has been involved in several other controversies that likely contributed to his suspension. These include allegations of an improper relationship, controversial statements against Pawan Kalyan, and reportedly threatening an electricity department assistant engineer over the phone. Some insiders suggest that family disputes may have also contributed to the situation.