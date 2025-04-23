Ram Charan stages a Hunt for a Quick Film

Crucial years of Ram Charan got wasted. He worked with Rajamouli in RRR and the film ended up as a massive hit. He dedicated more than three years for Game Changer directed by Shankar. The film is a huge embarrassment in Ram Charan’s career. The actor is shooting for Peddi directed by Buchi Babu and the shoot will complete by the end of October this year. Ram Charan is committed to Sukumar for a film but it is delayed for now as Sukumar needs more time to start the shoot. Sukumar wants a break from work and he also wants ample time to complete the script.

Ram Charan is in plans to complete a quick film for UV Creations. The production house approached several directors and the discussions are going on. Ram Charan will complete a film before he joins Sukumar’s film. He is also keen to do more number of films as he dedicated the last six years to just two films. UV Creations had meetings with a couple of young directors but nothing has been finalized. If all goes well, the shoot commences early next year and Ram Charan will complete the shoot in quick schedules.