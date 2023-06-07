10000 Adipurush tickets to be given for free in Telangana

Adipurush fever is slowly gripping the nation and the new action trailer generated the needed buzz for the film. The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal decided to give off 10000 plus tickets in Telangana for free. These tickets would be given for the students of the government schools and for the people in the old age homes and orphanages. One should fill out the Google Form to win the tickets for free. Adipurush did a terrific pre-release business all over and all eyes are focused on the film’s performance.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological film that features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Made on a massive budget, Adipurush is gearing up for June 16th release and is produced by T Series and Retrophiles.